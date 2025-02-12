Zelenskyy reveals details of his conversation with Trump

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that during his conversation with his American counterpart Donald Trump on Wednesday, 12 February, they discussed further contacts.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy’s post on X (Twitter)

Details: Zelenskyy described the conversation as "meaningful" and said it focused on the possibility of achieving peace, cooperation between their teams and "Ukraine’s technological capabilities—including drones and other advanced industries".

Advertisement:

Quote: "We also spoke about my discussion with Scott Bessent and the preparation of a new document on security, economic cooperation and resource partnership. President Trump shared details of his conversation with Putin."

More details: The Ukrainian president noted that Kyiv is working with the US on joint steps "to stop Russian aggression and ensure a lasting, reliable peace".

"We agreed to maintain further contact and plan upcoming meetings," Zelenskyy concluded.

Updated at 20:15: Trump stated on his Truth Social platform that his conversation with Zelenskyy "went very well".

Quote: "We discussed a variety of topics having to do with the War, but mostly, the meeting that is being set up on Friday in Munich, where Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the Delegation. I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive."

Earlier, Trump spoke with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. Following the conversation, Trump stated that he and Putin "agreed that they want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine".

Background:

Trump also announced that he had instructed Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff "to lead the negotiations, which I feel strongly, will be successful".

Trump has repeatedly expressed his desire to speak with Vladimir Putin as part of efforts to "resolve" the war in Ukraine.

It was also recently reported that Russian officials have established initial contacts with the Trump administration regarding Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!