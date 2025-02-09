Trump discusses Ukraine war in phone call with Putin, New York Post says

US President Donald Trump has said he spoke by phone with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in an attempt to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

Source: Trump in an interview with the New York Post

Details: When asked how many times he spoke to Putin, Trump replied: "I’d better not say".

In addition, the interview says that Trump believes that Putin "does care" about deaths on the battlefield.

Quote: "He [Putin] wants to see people stop dying."

"All those dead people. Young, young, beautiful people. They’re like your kids, two million of them – and for no reason."

Details: Trump said this three-year war would "never have happened" if he had been president in 2022.

"I've always had a good relationship with Putin," Trump added, comparing himself to his predecessor Joe Biden.

Quote: "Biden was an embarrassment to our nation. A complete embarrassment."

Details: Trump said he had a specific plan to end the war.

Quote: "I hope it’s fast. Every day people are dying. This war is so bad in Ukraine. I want to end this damn thing."

Details: Trump also said he wants to secure a US$500 million deal with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals and gas in exchange for security guarantees in a potential peace agreement.

Background:

On 5 February, Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, acknowledged for the first time that there are contacts with the administration of US President Donald Trump.

Trump also said he may meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week.

Earlier, Donald Trump had stated that the US was "talking to the Russians and the Ukrainian leadership".

Zelenskyy believes that his meeting with Trump should take place before determining the format of talks with Russia.

