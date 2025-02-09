All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Trump discusses Ukraine war in phone call with Putin, New York Post says

Olha HlushchenkoSunday, 9 February 2025, 06:30
Trump discusses Ukraine war in phone call with Putin, New York Post says
Trump and Putin in 2018. Stock photo: Getty Images

US President Donald Trump has said he spoke by phone with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in an attempt to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine.

Source: Trump in an interview with the New York Post

Details: When asked how many times he spoke to Putin, Trump replied: "I’d better not say".

Advertisement:

In addition, the interview says that Trump believes that Putin "does care" about deaths on the battlefield.

Quote: "He [Putin] wants to see people stop dying."

"All those dead people. Young, young, beautiful people. They’re like your kids, two million of them – and for no reason."

Advertisement:

Details: Trump said this three-year war would "never have happened" if he had been president in 2022.

"I've always had a good relationship with Putin," Trump added, comparing himself to his predecessor Joe Biden.

Quote: "Biden was an embarrassment to our nation. A complete embarrassment."

Details: Trump said he had a specific plan to end the war.

Quote: "I hope it’s fast. Every day people are dying. This war is so bad in Ukraine. I want to end this damn thing."

Details: Trump also said he wants to secure a US$500 million deal with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals and gas in exchange for security guarantees in a potential peace agreement.

Background: 

  • On 5 February, Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, acknowledged for the first time that there are contacts with the administration of US President Donald Trump.
  • Trump also said he may meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy next week.
  • Earlier, Donald Trump had stated that the US was "talking to the Russians and the Ukrainian leadership".
  • Zelenskyy believes that his meeting with Trump should take place before determining the format of talks with Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

TrumpPutinRusso-Ukrainian war
Advertisement:
Ukraine ramps up gas imports from EU, reports Reuters
"It's like being freed from a horrible stench": the young people starting a new life after leaving Russian-occupied areas
Trump discusses Ukraine war in phone call with Putin, New York Post says
Ukraine's representative at Eurovision Song Contest 2025 chosen – videos
Chair of NATO Military Committee arrives in Ukraine, meets Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief
Zelenskyy: Russia has seized less than 20% of Ukraine's mineral resources
All News
Trump
Scholz once again criticises Trump's idea of giving Ukraine weapons in exchange for minerals
Trump's sanctions list includes ICC prosecutor who issued arrest warrant for Putin, Reuters reports
Zelenskyy: Security guarantees are the top issue for talks with Trump
RECENT NEWS
11:08
Ukraine ramps up gas imports from EU, reports Reuters
10:46
"It's like being freed from a horrible stench": the young people starting a new life after leaving Russian-occupied areas
10:32
Kremlin says it can neither confirm nor deny Trump-Putin conversation
10:00
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast overnight: air defences respond, drone wreckage falls on building site and open areas
09:29
Former Ukrainian boxer Volodymyr Klitschko reveals why rematch with British Anthony Joshua never happened
09:13
Ukrainian air defences destroy 70 out of 151 drones launched by Russia overnight, 74 go off radar
08:22
Ukrainian forces repel 54 Russian assaults on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
08:08
Russian artillery attacks Nikopol district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight: 3 houses and gas pipeline damaged – photos
07:54
Russian forces have struck Zaporizhzhia Oblast over 340 times in last 24 hours, 4 people injured
07:22
Russia lost 1,460 troops and warplane in past 24 hours, says Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: