Russia loses 1,250 soldiers and 58 artillery systems over past day
Thursday, 13 February 2025, 07:29
Russia has lost 1,250 soldiers killed and wounded and over 400 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 854,280 (+1,250) military personnel;
- 10,040 (+17) tanks;
- 20,894 (+23) armoured combat vehicles;
- 23,034 (+58) artillery systems;
- 1,278 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,063 (+2) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 25,072 (+153) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,063 (+6) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 37,096 (+168) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,744 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!