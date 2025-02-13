All Sections
Russia loses 1,250 soldiers and 58 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 13 February 2025, 07:29
Russia loses 1,250 soldiers and 58 artillery systems over past day
Self-propelled artillery. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,250 soldiers killed and wounded and over 400 pieces of Russian weapons and military equipment over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 13 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

  • approximately 854,280 (+1,250) military personnel;
  • 10,040 (+17) tanks;
  • 20,894 (+23) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 23,034 (+58) artillery systems;
  • 1,278 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,063 (+2) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 25,072 (+153) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,063 (+6) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 37,096 (+168) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,744 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

