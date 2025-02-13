Total of 116 combat clashes over past day, including 34 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Map showing the situation on the Pokrovsk front. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

A total of 116 combat clashes have occurred on the battlefield over the past day, with Ukrainian defenders repelling 34 assaults on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 13 February

Quote: "A total of 116 combat clashes were recorded over the past day.

Advertisement:

Updated information indicates that yesterday the enemy conducted two missile strikes and 88 airstrikes, using seven missiles and dropping 128 guided bombs, on Ukrainian positions and settlements. In addition, the enemy fired on [Ukrainian positions] over 5,800 times, including 137 times from multiple-launch rocket systems, and launched 3,038 kamikaze drones."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, eight Russian attacks occurred. Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults towards the settlements of Kindrashivka, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Novoosynove, Pishchane, Lozova and Zahryzove.

On the Lyman front, the Russians conducted nine attacks, trying to advance near the settlements of Kopanky, Novomykhailivka, Novoliubivka, Yampolivka and Kolodiazi.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian assaults near the settlements of Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianske.

On the Kramatorsk front, seven combat clashes were recorded near the settlements of Chasiv Yar and Vasiukivka.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians conducted 11 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders stopped 34 Russian assaults near the settlements of Vodiane Druhe, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Zvirove, Nadiivka, Uspenivka, Andriivka, Oleksandrivka, Dachne, Zelene Pole, Ulakly and Shevchenko.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians conducted 17 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynopil, Burlatske and Rivnopil.

On the Huliaipole front, the Russians conducted airstrikes on the village of Kamianske.

On the Orikhiv front, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled Russian attacks near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Kamianske.

In the operational zone in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, Ukrainian forces repelled 18 Russian attacks. In addition, the Russians fired 527 times and conducted 19 airstrikes, using 28 guided bombs.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s Air Force and units from Rocket Forces and Artillery struck five UAV control points, an air defence system, an area where Russian personnel, weapons and military equipment were concentrated and two radar stations belonging to the Russians.

Support UP or become our patron!