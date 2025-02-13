All Sections
Russians hit apartment building in centre of Kherson: two people injured – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOThursday, 13 February 2025, 09:15
Russians hit apartment building in centre of Kherson: two people injured – video
Damaged building. Screenshot: video posted by Oleksandr Prokudin

The Russians have once again attacked residential buildings in the city of Kherson on the morning of 13 February, injuring two people.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: Prokudin reported that a high-rise building in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson had been hit.

A 48-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were injured in the attack.

They sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition, while the woman will receive outpatient treatment.

