Russians hit apartment building in centre of Kherson: two people injured – video
Thursday, 13 February 2025, 09:15
The Russians have once again attacked residential buildings in the city of Kherson on the morning of 13 February, injuring two people.
Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Details: Prokudin reported that a high-rise building in the Tsentralnyi district of Kherson had been hit.
A 48-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were injured in the attack.
They sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.
The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition, while the woman will receive outpatient treatment.
