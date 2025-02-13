All Sections
NATO Secretary General and Canadian PM discuss NATO's role in supporting Ukraine's defence

Ulyana KrychkovskaThursday, 13 February 2025, 09:25
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte have confirmed their unwavering support for Ukraine.

Source: statement published by the Canadian Prime Minister's office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trudeau and Rutte met on 12 February and highlighted the importance of unity among NATO members in responding to global security challenges, enhancing cooperation in maritime and Arctic security and addressing regional instability.

They also reaffirmed NATO's role in ensuring global stability and emphasised their unwavering support for Ukraine, which continues to fight against Russian aggression.

The leaders discussed NATO's role in supporting Ukraine's defence and stressed the importance of continuing pressure on Russia.

"They emphasised that there can be no sustainable peace in Europe without security for Ukraine and that any peaceful outcome to the dispute must involve Ukraine," the statement said.

Background

  • On 12 February, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said that he is not concerned about reports of possible contacts between the United States and Russia over the war in Ukraine
  • Rutte also stated that if Russian leader Vladimir Putin were to attack the North Atlantic Alliance now, he would face inevitable defeat, but in a few years, Russia could pose a greater threat.

NATOCanada
