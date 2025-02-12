All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

NATO Secretary General not concerned by claims of US-Russia contacts

Iryna KutielievaWednesday, 12 February 2025, 16:26
NATO Secretary General not concerned by claims of US-Russia contacts
Mark Rutte. Stock photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that he is not concerned about reports of possible contacts between the United States and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Source: Rutte during a press conference in Brussels on the eve of a meeting of NATO defence ministers, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte also noted that he did not want to make any speculations on this topic.

Advertisement:

Quote: "When it is contacts between the US and Russia, NATO is more that 50% US in terms of its economic power. In that sense, I am not worried if there are contacts because we are all collectively involved in the Alliance. But, as a said before, I am not going to speculate about whatever are ongoing on and who should do what."

Details: He said it is necessary to understand the two goals of Ukraine's allies.

The first goal is to make sure that Ukraine is in the best possible position for peace talks. The second is to make sure that when it comes to peace talks, their outcome will not be changed by Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

Background: 

  • The New York Post reported that US President Donald Trump has acknowledged his phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
  • On 5 February, Putin confirmed for the first time that he had contacts with the Trump administration regarding Ukraine.
  • Trump also said that the US is currently "talking to the Russians and the Ukrainian leadership".

Support UP or become our patron!

NATORussiaUSA
Advertisement:
Trump says he spoke with Putin
Zelenskyy: Ukraine conscripted 30,000 people every month in 2024
Pentagon chief says Ukraine's NATO accession and return to pre-2014 borders are unrealistic
Ukraine's Security Service reveals details of operation on exposing mole among top officials – photos, video
Kremlin rejects Zelenskyy's idea of territorial exchange
Zelenskyy shares his vision of Trump's arms-for-minerals deal
All News
NATO
NATO Secretary: Putin will lose if he attacks NATO, but in 4-5 years he will build up his forces
NATO: Continued military support for Ukraine will impact Russia's capabilities
Russia-North Korea military ties can be curbed by intercepting arms shipments, NATO says
RECENT NEWS
18:58
Trump says he spoke with Putin
18:25
NYT reveal whom US will trade to Russia in exchange for release of American prisoner
18:11
Zelenskyy: Ukraine conscripted 30,000 people every month in 2024
18:07
Zelenskyy is sure Trump has no oven-ready peace plan yet
17:49
Russian troops carry out 74 assaults in war zone, concentrating on 3 fronts – Ukraine's General Staff
17:47
Finnish paint and coatings manufacturer Tikkurila withdraws from Russia
17:32
Pentagon chief says Europe must take on greater share of military aid to Ukraine
17:09
Zelenskyy says Ukraine will need to double its army if it does not join NATO
17:05
Pentagon chief explains Trump's plan to bring Russia to negotiating table
16:54
UK receives Pentagon chief's assurance on Ramstein format
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: