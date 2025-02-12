NATO Secretary General not concerned by claims of US-Russia contacts

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has said that he is not concerned about reports of possible contacts between the United States and Russia over the war in Ukraine.

Source: Rutte during a press conference in Brussels on the eve of a meeting of NATO defence ministers, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Rutte also noted that he did not want to make any speculations on this topic.

Advertisement:

Quote: "When it is contacts between the US and Russia, NATO is more that 50% US in terms of its economic power. In that sense, I am not worried if there are contacts because we are all collectively involved in the Alliance. But, as a said before, I am not going to speculate about whatever are ongoing on and who should do what."

Details: He said it is necessary to understand the two goals of Ukraine's allies.

The first goal is to make sure that Ukraine is in the best possible position for peace talks. The second is to make sure that when it comes to peace talks, their outcome will not be changed by Kremlin ruler Vladimir Putin.

Background:

The New York Post reported that US President Donald Trump has acknowledged his phone conversation with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

On 5 February, Putin confirmed for the first time that he had contacts with the Trump administration regarding Ukraine.

Trump also said that the US is currently "talking to the Russians and the Ukrainian leadership".

Support UP or become our patron!