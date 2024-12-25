All Sections
Moldovan president confirms Russian missile violated Moldova's airspace

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 25 December 2024, 11:27
Maia Sandu. Photo: Getty Images

Moldovan President Maia Sandu has stated that a Russian missile violated Moldova's airspace on the night of 24 December.

Source: Sandu on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Sandu stated that on Christmas, "the Kremlin chooses destruction – targeting Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and violating Moldova’s airspace with a missile, actions that clearly violate international law."

Quote: "Moldova condemns these acts and stands in full solidarity with Ukraine."

Background:

  • It has been reported that Russia launched another missile attack on Ukraine on Christmas Eve. Explosions were reported in the cities of Kharkiv, Kryvyi Rih, and Dnipro, as well as in Poltava and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia struck Ukraine with more than 70 missiles and 100 drones, and Ukrainian air defence managed to shoot down "over 50 missiles and a significant number of the drones".
  • Ukraine’s Air Force reported at 07:24 on 25 December that a cruise missile was flying "in the direction of Chernivtsi from the territory of Moldova".
  • Monitoring outlets noted that the Russian missile flew 140 kilometres across the territory of Moldova and Romania, entering the airspace from the town of Yampil in Vinnytsia Oblast (near the Moldovan border) and then flying back into Ukraine near the town of Darabani (a Romanian town near the border with Moldova).
  • The Romanian authorities have not confirmed reports of a Russian missile flying over their territory.

