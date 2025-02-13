All Sections
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation refuses to comment on "possible treason" case of Ukrainian 5th president

Anhelina Strashkulych, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINThursday, 13 February 2025, 13:12
Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation refuses to comment on possible treason case of Ukrainian 5th president
Photo: Eurosolidarity

Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has declined to answer a request from Ukrainska Pravda regarding the progress of the pre-trial investigation into alleged treason by former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko during the signing of the Minsk agreements in 2015.

Source: SBI’s response to the request from Ukrainska Pravda 

Details: Ukrainska Pravda inquired about the current status of the case concerning Poroshenko’s possible treason in signing the 2015 Minsk agreements on resolving the conflict in Donbas. The news agency also asked what had been established during the investigation and what status Poroshenko currently holds in the case.

Advertisement:

The SBI replied that Ukraine’s Criminal Procedure Code establishes a special procedure for case participants to access pre-trial investigation materials.

Other individuals who are not parties to the case may receive information only with written permission from the investigator or prosecutor and only to the extent they deem appropriate.

Quote from the response: "Given the above-mentioned, the State Bureau of Investigation denies the request for information."

Background:

  • On 10 December 2019, the State Bureau of Investigation opened a criminal case into possible treason by Petro Poroshenko, the 5th President of Ukraine and MP of the European Solidarity party, over his role in signing the Minsk agreements on resolving the conflict in Donbas in 2015.
  • On 13 February 2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy approved the decision of the National Security and Defence Council to impose sanctions against businessman Ihor Kolomoiskyi; billionaire Kostiantyn Zhevago; former co-owner of PrivatBank Hennadii Boholiubov; and Viktor Medvedchuk, former MP from the banned pro-Russian Opposition Platform – For Life party who is also accused of treason.

Support UP or become our patron!

