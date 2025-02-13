A facility to recycle used military vehicle tyres to be launched in Ukraine

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence is setting up a specialised recycling facility for used rubber, primarily from military wheeled vehicles. The recycled material will be used to produce goods for the Armed Forces' repair units.

Source: Ukraine’s Defence Ministry

Details: Currently, military warehouses contain over 6,000 tonnes of used vehicle tyres requiring disposal. The cost of disposal services ranges from UAH 200,000 to 400,000 (about US$4,791 to US$9,582) per 1,000 tonnes.

The Defence Ministry has decided to establish its own recycling line. Domestic equipment has already been purchased and is being installed at a military base.

The facility will be capable of processing 1,000 tonnes of secondary raw materials annually, generating finished products worth UAH 1.2 million (about US$28,732) per month.

The facility is 80% complete, with commissioning works expected to be finished soon. The recycling line is set to reach full capacity in March.

Quote: "This will help reduce costs and supply the Armed Forces' repair units with domestically produced items, such as rubber mats. If military needs are fully met, production could also be extended to Ukrainian road construction and civil engineering companies," said Colonel Oleh Koval, head of the Defence Ministry's military surplus disposal department.

Background: Ukraine's Defence Ministry is considering the creation of a testing range in Ukraine to evaluate new technologies for mine clearance, including those involving artificial intelligence.

