Leader of UK right-wing populists unexpectedly supports Ukraine's accession to NATO

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 13 February 2025, 16:59
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Nigel Farage, the leader of the UK right-wing populist party Reform UK, has unexpectedly expressed support for Ukraine's accession to NATO.

Source: Politico, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Nigel Farage, whose right-wing populist party has won British opinion polls, believes that Kyiv's rapprochement with the West should be part of a long-term solution. Nigel Farage spoke out in London on Wednesday as US President Donald Trump decided to begin direct communication with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

The leader of UK right-wing populists, one of Donald Trump's close associates in Europe, said at the press conference that he did not want to "pre-judge how these negotiations go".

Quote from Nigel Farage: "If we can get Putin into a place, and [Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy into a place where we have a reasonable negotiation, I would have thought, looking ahead, it’s probably essential that Ukraine joins NATO."

Details: Later that evening, Farage reiterated his view on GB News, where he is a presenter, emphasising: "Ukraine now joining NATO is almost an essential part of this peace deal."

During last year's election campaign, the leader of UK right-wing populists criticised NATO's eastward expansion, arguing that it allowed Putin to justify his invasion. 

Quote from Nigel Farage: "We have provoked this war. Of course, it’s his [Putin’s] fault."

Farage's latest comments were made amid the British Labour government's attempts to portray the Reform UK leader as more sympathetic to Putin.

Background: On 12 February, the new US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, ruled out Ukraine's membership in NATO and said that Europe "should provide the vast majority of future lethal and non-lethal aid to Ukraine." He also said that US troops would not participate in any peacekeeping operation.

