Zelenskyy discusses with Polish PM Tusk what is necessary for negotiations with Putin
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk have discussed the conditions necessary for real peace in Ukraine and agreed that no negotiations with Putin can begin without a united position of Ukraine, Europe and the United States.
Source: European Pravda reports that this was discussed in their telephone conversation on Thursday, 12 February, as reported by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
Details: Zelenskyy noted that he had informed the Polish prime minister about his conversation with President Donald Trump.
"We discussed key messages and the need to coordinate the positions of all Europeans to achieve successful results for the whole of Europe. I stressed that Ukraine should negotiate from a position of strength, with strong and reliable security guarantees, and that NATO membership would be the most economically beneficial for partners," the president said.
Another important guarantee is a serious investment in Ukraine's defence industry, Zelenskyy added.
He also warned world leaders against trusting Putin's words about his readiness to end the war.
Background: Earlier on Thursday, Zelenskyy expressed his belief that the European Union should participate in the negotiation process to resolve the war in Ukraine.
