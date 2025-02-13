All Sections
Europe must be at negotiating table to end Russia's war against Ukraine, ministers state

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 13 February 2025, 01:04
Europe must be at negotiating table to end Russia's war against Ukraine, ministers state
The foreign ministers of some European countries. Photo: Andrii Sybiha on X

The foreign affairs ministers of Ukraine, Finland, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany and the European Union have made a statement regarding their participation in future negotiations concerning the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine. 

Source: The ministers’ statement, cites the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Quote: "We are ready to enhance our support for Ukraine. We commit to its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's war of aggression."

Details: The statement mentioned support for Ukraine "until a just, comprehensive and lasting peace is reached."

The ministers also added that they were referring to  "a peace that guarantees the interest of Ukraine and our own." 

Quote: "We are looking forward to discussing the way ahead together with our American allies. Our shared objectives should be to put Ukraine in a position of strength. Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations." 

"Ukraine should be provided with strong security guarantees. A just and lasting peace in Ukraine is a necessary condition for a strong transatlantic security.

We recall that the security of the European continent is our common responsibility. We are therefore working together to strengthen our collective defence capabilities."

Background: 

  • The new US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, said on 12 February that a return to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is not a realistic goal, and that the US does not consider NATO membership for Ukraine a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement of the war.
  • Donald Trump announced that he plans to meet with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia.
  • Earlier on Wednesday, 12 February, Trump had a telephone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
  • Trump said that during a "lengthy and highly productive phone call" with Putin, they discussed "Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects".
  • According to Trump, he and Putin agreed that they "want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine".
  • Later, Trump spoke to Zelenskyy. 

