Europe must be at negotiating table to end Russia's war against Ukraine, ministers state

The foreign ministers of some European countries. Photo: Andrii Sybiha on X

The foreign affairs ministers of Ukraine, Finland, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany and the European Union have made a statement regarding their participation in future negotiations concerning the end of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Source: The ministers’ statement, cites the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Quote: "We are ready to enhance our support for Ukraine. We commit to its independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's war of aggression."

Advertisement:

Details: The statement mentioned support for Ukraine "until a just, comprehensive and lasting peace is reached."

The ministers also added that they were referring to "a peace that guarantees the interest of Ukraine and our own."

Quote: "We are looking forward to discussing the way ahead together with our American allies. Our shared objectives should be to put Ukraine in a position of strength. Ukraine and Europe must be part of any negotiations."

"Ukraine should be provided with strong security guarantees. A just and lasting peace in Ukraine is a necessary condition for a strong transatlantic security.

We recall that the security of the European continent is our common responsibility. We are therefore working together to strengthen our collective defence capabilities."

Background:

The new US Secretary of Defense, Pete Hegseth, said on 12 February that a return to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is not a realistic goal, and that the US does not consider NATO membership for Ukraine a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement of the war.

Donald Trump announced that he plans to meet with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin in Saudi Arabia.

Earlier on Wednesday, 12 February, Trump had a telephone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Trump said that during a "lengthy and highly productive phone call" with Putin, they discussed "Ukraine, the Middle East, Energy, Artificial Intelligence, the power of the Dollar, and various other subjects".

According to Trump, he and Putin agreed that they "want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine".

Later, Trump spoke to Zelenskyy.

Support UP or become our patron!