Zelenskyy reveals good result on contact line and changes in Air Force leadership

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported positive results on the contact line and announced upcoming personnel changes in the Air Force in his evening address on 13 February.

Source: Zelenskyy's address

Quote: "Today, I also received reports from our military – very important reports. There’s a good result on the contact line. It’s not appropriate to mention specific locations. I won’t turn this into politics, but I want to thank the guys from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment – (425th Separate Assault Regiment fights on the Pokrovsk front – ed.) your strength truly matters. Well done!

Advertisement:

I also just spoke with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi – we must strengthen our Air Force, particularly its aviation component – our military aviation. I instructed the Commander-in-Chief to discuss this with Brigadier General Serhii Holubtsov and report back on a possible personnel change in the Air Force, including the consideration of appointing General Holubtsov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force."

Details: Zelenskyy also mentioned preparations for upcoming meetings and negotiations at the Munich Security Conference. He held discussions with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

Support UP or become our patron!