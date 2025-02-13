All Sections
Zelenskyy reveals good result on contact line and changes in Air Force leadership

Tetiana LozovenkoThursday, 13 February 2025, 20:00
Zelenskyy reveals good result on contact line and changes in Air Force leadership
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: President’s Office.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported positive results on the contact line and announced upcoming personnel changes in the Air Force in his evening address on 13 February.

Source: Zelenskyy's address

Quote: "Today, I also received reports from our military – very important reports. There’s a good result on the contact line. It’s not appropriate to mention specific locations. I won’t turn this into politics, but I want to thank the guys from the 425th Separate Assault Regiment – (425th Separate Assault Regiment fights on the Pokrovsk front – ed.) your strength truly matters. Well done! 

I also just spoke with Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi – we must strengthen our Air Force, particularly its aviation component – our military aviation. I instructed the Commander-in-Chief to discuss this with Brigadier General Serhii Holubtsov and report back on a possible personnel change in the Air Force, including the consideration of appointing General Holubtsov as Deputy Commander of the Air Force."

Details: Zelenskyy also mentioned preparations for upcoming meetings and negotiations at the Munich Security Conference. He held discussions with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda.

