German Chancellor Scholz: We will never accept a dictated peace in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, commenting on Donald Trump’s recent conversation with Vladimir Putin, has stressed that neither Ukraine nor Europe would support a "dictated peace".

Source: European Pravda

Details: Scholz stated that he agrees with Trump’s desire to end the war in Ukraine as soon as possible.

Advertisement:

Quote: "But at the same time, it is absolutely clear that a Russian victory or Ukraine’s collapse will not lead to peace – quite the opposite. It would endanger peace and stability in Europe, even far beyond Ukraine.

That is why we must work with our partners to confidently and firmly represent our interests in future negotiations, because they directly affect us."

More details: Scholz believes any peace agreement for Ukraine must be long-term and ensure Ukraine’s sovereignty.

Quote: "That is why we will never support a dictated peace. We also will not agree to any decision that would lead to the separation of European and American security. There is only one person who would benefit from this – Putin."

Background:

As is known, on the evening of 12 February, Donald Trump spoke with the Kremlin leader and announced that they plan to meet. Following that, Trump called Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas stated that any peace deal to resolve the Russia-Ukraine war, made behind the backs of Ukraine and Europe, is doomed to fail.

Meanwhile, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has declared that if the US and Russia negotiate an end to the war without Ukraine’s participation, Ukraine will not accept such an agreement.

Support UP or become our patron!