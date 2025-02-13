Zelenskyy: We will not accept any negotiations on Ukraine without our participation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that if the United States and Russia negotiate a settlement to the war without Ukraine's participation, Ukraine will not accept them.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy's words during a visit to the Khmelnytskyi Nuclear Power Plant on 13 February, broadcast by the We Are Ukraine TV channel

Details: Zelenskyy noted that the main thing now is that everything does not go according to Vladimir Putin's plan when he "wants to do everything to ensure that he has bilateral negotiations: he and the United States of America".

Advertisement:

"We simply cannot accept any agreements without our participation as an independent country. I make this very clear to our partners. Any bilateral negotiations concerning Ukraine – and I am not talking about other topics, in those they are free – any bilateral negotiations about Ukraine without us will not be accepted," the head of state stated.

Background:

Zelenskyy also expressed his belief that the European Union should participate in the negotiation process to resolve the war in Ukraine.

EU Chief Diplomat Kaja Kallas believes that any peace deal to resolve the Russian-Ukrainian war made behind the backs of Ukraine and Europe is doomed to failure.

Support UP or become our patron!