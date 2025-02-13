Trump calls Russia's exclusion from G7 a mistake

US President Donald Trump has stated that he would like Russia to return to the Group of Seven (G7) and called its exclusion a "mistake".

Source: Reuters, citing Trump’s remarks to journalists at the White House on 13 February

Quote: "I'd love to have them (Russia - ed.) back. I think it was a mistake to throw them out. Look, it's not a question of liking Russia or not liking Russia. It was the G8."

Details: Trump claimed that Russia should return and suggested that Vladimir Putin would be in favour of it.

Quote: "I said: 'What are you doing? You guys – all you're talking about is Russia and they should be sitting at the table.' I think Putin would love to be back’."

For reference: The Group of Seven (G7) consists of the United States, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Canada. Russia participated in the group from 1997 to 2014, during which it was known as the Group of Eight (G8). However, Russia was expelled from the G7 in 2014 following its occupation of Crimea.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly stated that Russia should be allowed to rejoin the group.

