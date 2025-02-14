All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and 81 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukFriday, 14 February 2025, 07:17
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and 81 artillery systems over past day
Ukrainian soldier with a rifle. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,200 soldiers killed and wounded, 81 artillery systems and 17 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 855,480 (+1,200) military personnel;
  • 10,057 (+17) tanks;
  • 20,910 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 23,115 (+81) artillery systems;
  • 1,282 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,066 (+3) air defence systems;
  • 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 25,224 (+152) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,063 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 37,252 (+156) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,745 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says
Plane carrying US secretary of state to Munich Security Conference turns back to Washington due to malfunction
Scholz urges Bundestag to recognise Russia's war in Ukraine as "emergency" for Europe
Trump confirms he does not see Ukraine in NATO: "Russia won't allow it"
Trump announces meeting of Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives in Munich
Trump's envoy says US access to Ukraine's mineral resources is part of security guarantees
All News
Russia
Trump confirms he does not see Ukraine in NATO: "Russia won't allow it"
Over 60% of Russian oil tankers halted due to sanctions
Trump announces meeting of Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives in Munich
RECENT NEWS
09:20
Russian loitering munition hits Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant shelter, fire extinguished, Zelenskyy says – video, photos
09:07
US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says
08:41
Russia attacks Ukraine with 133 drones, 131 of which fail to reach their target
08:25
Russian forces pressing on Pokrovsk and other fronts, total of 113 clashes in past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff
08:19
Macron: Trump's return would be electroshock pushing Europe to take care of itself and Ukraine
07:57
Trump doesn't want pause, but complete end to war in Ukraine, US secretary of state says
07:17
Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and 81 artillery systems over past day
06:23
Plane carrying US secretary of state to Munich Security Conference turns back to Washington due to malfunction
05:27
Europe "intensively consulting" with US on war in Ukraine – NATO secretary general
05:00
Russia replenished tanks lost in 2024, but future issues loom, ISW says
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: