Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and 81 artillery systems over past day
Friday, 14 February 2025, 07:17
Russia has lost 1,200 soldiers killed and wounded, 81 artillery systems and 17 tanks over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 855,480 (+1,200) military personnel;
- 10,057 (+17) tanks;
- 20,910 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;
- 23,115 (+81) artillery systems;
- 1,282 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,066 (+3) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 25,224 (+152) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,063 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 37,252 (+156) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,745 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!