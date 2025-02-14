Russia loses 1,200 soldiers and 81 artillery systems over past day

Ukrainian soldier with a rifle. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,200 soldiers killed and wounded, 81 artillery systems and 17 tanks over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 14 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

approximately 855,480 (+1,200) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,057 (+17) tanks;

tanks; 20,910 (+16) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 23,115 (+81) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,282 (+4) multiple-launch rocket systems;

multiple-launch rocket systems; 1,066 (+3) air defence systems;

air defence systems; 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

25,224 (+152) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,063 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

37,252 (+156) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,745 (+1) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

