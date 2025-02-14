Russian forces pressing on Pokrovsk and other fronts, total of 113 clashes in past 24 hours – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 113 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours. The Russians have been the most active on the Pokrovsk, Toretsk and Novopavlivka fronts.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 14 February

Quote: "Yesterday [13 February – ed.], the enemy subjected Ukrainian units' positions and settlements to 2 missile strikes and 89 airstrikes, particularly using 5 missiles and 133 guided bombs. In addition, they conducted about 6,000 attacks, 130 of which were from multiple-launch rocket systems."

Advertisement:

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Ukrainian forces repelled Russian assaults near the settlements of Holubivka and Zahryzove, where the Russians have carried out four attacks over the past 24 hours.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces have mounted seven assaults over the past 24 hours, attempting to break into Ukrainian defences near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novoliubivka, Yampolivka and Kolodiazi.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled one Russian attack near the settlement of Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Russian troops carried out five attacks near the settlement of Chasiv Yar.

On the Toretsk front, Russian forces conducted 14 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk, Krymske and Shcherbynivka.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian troops repelled 38 Russian offensive actions near the settlements of Sukha Balka, Tarasivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Udachne, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, Andriivka and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 Russian attacks. Russian troops concentrated their efforts on attempts to advance near the settlement of Zelenivka and Burlatske.

On the Huliaipole front, Ukrainian forces repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Novosilka.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian and Russian troops have engaged in 23 combat clashes over the past 24 hours. Russian forces carried out over 500 artillery attacks and conducted 51 airstrikes and 1 missile strike, using 4 missiles and 77 guided bombs.

On the Kharkiv, Orikhiv and Prydniprovske fronts, Russian forces conducted no active offensive actions.

On the Volyn and Polissia fronts, there is no evidence of any offensive Russian groups being formed in the area.

Support UP or become our patron!