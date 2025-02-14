Radiation levels normal after Russian drone strike on Chornobyl shelter

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) reports that radiation levels remain within normal limits following a Russian drone strike on the shelter of Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant (NPP).

Source: SES

Details: Radiation levels at the Chornobyl NPP industrial site measured 0.57 microsieverts per hour, which is within the permissible limits.

Advertisement:

Quote: "Monitoring is continuing, and the situation is under control. Please follow official updates for more information!"

Background: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that a Russian strike drone carrying a high-explosive incendiary warhead struck the shelter of Unit No 4 at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the night of 13-14 February. Early estimates suggest that the damage to the shelter is significant, the president said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has confirmed an explosion at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant on the night of 13-14 February. The drone hit the roof of the new containment structure that protects the destroyed Unit No 4 at the Chernobyl NPP.

During the night of 13-14 Feb, at around 01:50, IAEA team at the Chornobyl site heard an explosion coming from the New Safe Confinement, which protects the remains of reactor 4 of the former Chornobyl NPP, causing a fire. They were informed that a UAV had struck the NSC roof. pic.twitter.com/Ee5NSRgDo8 — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency ⚛️ (@iaeaorg) February 14, 2025

Support UP or become our patron!