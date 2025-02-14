Ukrainian PM highlights major opportunities for cooperation with the EU on uranium, lithium, and titanium

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal has stated that Ukraine is ready to collaborate with the European Union on matters concerning uranium, lithium carbonate, and titanium.

Source: Shmyhal in a column for Politico, as reported by Interfax Ukraine

Quote: "Ukraine’s subsoil contains 22 out of the 30 minerals listed as critical for the EU. It ranks first in Europe in terms of uranium ore reserves, having the ability to meet its own energy needs as well as export uranium — especially as demand for nuclear power in Europe is on the rise."

He also highlighted that Ukraine has the largest lithium reserves in Europe.

Quote: "While 460 thousand metric tonnes of lithium carbonate were consumed in 2021, global demand is projected to reach 6 million metric tonnes by 2030. We are ready to set up joint ventures in this area, which would undoubtedly lead to a strategic advantage for the EU."

Additionally, he said that Ukraine ranks among the global leaders in titanium reserves.

Quote: "Moreover, Ukraine is among the top 10 countries with proven titanium ore reserves, and only 10 percent of these proven reserves are currently being developed. We could replace Russian titanium on the European market, contributing to the development of both the EU’s civilian industry and advanced military technologies."

Shmyhal believes that Ukraine's reconstruction is not just about rebuilding what was destroyed but also an opportunity for Europe to grow alongside Ukraine.

Quote: "The project of rebuilding Ukraine, which was launched as soon as we were attacked by Russia, could become a major factor in the growth of the entire European economy and the bloc’s consolidation.

We are talking about hundreds of billions of dollars that European businesses could be involved in, as well as the creation of production and jobs both here and in the bloc’s countries."

Background: The European Business Association has urged the government to declassify information on Ukraine's mineral deposits.

