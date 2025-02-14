German company plans to double its drone production in Ukraine

Germany’s leading drone manufacturer, Quantum Systems, plans to double its production capacity in Ukraine in 2025.

Source: Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine

Details: The ministry noted that its delegation began its work at the Munich Security Conference with a meeting with representatives of Quantum Systems.

Advertisement:

Herman Smetanin, Minister of Strategic Industries of Ukraine, said that Quantum Systems was demonstrating a good example of production localisation – the company has already opened an R&D (research and development) centre and a drone service and development facility in Ukraine.

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to accelerate drone production.

Background: Belgian company Thales Belgium signed a memorandum with a Ukrainian defence company, which includes, among other things, a joint production of missiles for countering drones.

Support UP or become our patron!