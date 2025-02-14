Ukraine's intelligence shows how Bohdana howitzer strikes Russians on the frontline – video

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has released footage showcasing the effective combat operations of Ukraine's Bohdana self-propelled artillery piece on the frontline against the Russians.

Quote: "Reliable, accurate and long-range – Ukraine’s first domestically produced 155mm howitzer, Bohdana, continues to target Russian occupiers on the battlefield. The video captures the coordinated efforts of scouts and artillery units from DIU in active operations."

Details: The footage shows drone operators identifying Russian targets, while the Bohdana crew destroys the Russians.

