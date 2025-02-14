All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Two Russians jailed in Poland for espionage and Wagner Group membership

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoFriday, 14 February 2025, 15:15

On 14 February, a Polish court sentenced two Russian citizens to five and a half years in prison for membership of the Wagner Group and spying for Russia.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Poland and other NATO countries have been facing increased acts of sabotage, subversive activities and other forms of hybrid warfare from Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began three years ago.

Advertisement:

Quote from the spokesperson for the Kraków District Court: "The defendants' actions were intended to cause social anxiety, in particular to make Polish society believe that members of the Wagner Group are already here in the territory of the Republic of Poland, that the Polish services are not working."

More details: Alexei T. and Andrei G. were arrested in Warsaw in August 2023 and charged with working for foreign intelligence agencies and being part of an international armed group with intent to commit terrorist acts.

The prosecutors reported that the men put stickers up in Kraków and Warsaw that featured QR codes leading to a Wagner Group recruitment website.

Background: Prior to their arrest in Poland, the two had also distributed stickers in France and Germany mocking Western defence policies.

Support UP or become our patron!

PolandWagner Group
Advertisement:
Pistorius responds to US vice president's criticism of EU democracy
US vice president: America will not help Europe because of European approach to propaganda
Ukraine's Security Service releases photos of debris from Russian drone that attacked Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant – photos
Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled
Zelenskyy: Russia to train 15 divisions for Belarus this year
Wagner mercenaries detained in Moldova in Avengers international operation
All News
Poland
Polish PM: Ukraine, Europe and US must participate in peace talks together
Zelenskyy discusses with Polish PM Tusk what is necessary for negotiations with Putin
USAID suspension leaves Poland's main centre for Ukrainian refugees without funds
RECENT NEWS
19:41
Lithuanian president meets with Zelenskyy at Munich Security Conference: Our support for Ukraine is ironclad
19:34
Norway concerned about nuclear safety risks after Russia's strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant
19:23
Polish PM: Russian national suspected of sabotage deported from Bosnia to Poland
19:13
Dutch defence minister says "truce" in Ukraine will increase threat to Baltic states
18:47
Zelenskyy meets with US Vice President Vance in Munich
18:34
War causes US$170 billion in losses to Ukraine – KSE Institute
18:25
​​Zelenskyy says he does not plan to meet with any Russians except Putin
18:16
Zelenskyy criticises US policy on Ukraine's NATO membership
18:07
Pistorius responds to US vice president's criticism of EU democracy
18:00
Zelenskyy: We have map with number and types of troops that allies can deploy in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: