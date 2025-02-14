Two Russians jailed in Poland for espionage and Wagner Group membership

On 14 February, a Polish court sentenced two Russian citizens to five and a half years in prison for membership of the Wagner Group and spying for Russia.

Source: Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Poland and other NATO countries have been facing increased acts of sabotage, subversive activities and other forms of hybrid warfare from Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine began three years ago.

Advertisement:

Quote from the spokesperson for the Kraków District Court: "The defendants' actions were intended to cause social anxiety, in particular to make Polish society believe that members of the Wagner Group are already here in the territory of the Republic of Poland, that the Polish services are not working."

More details: Alexei T. and Andrei G. were arrested in Warsaw in August 2023 and charged with working for foreign intelligence agencies and being part of an international armed group with intent to commit terrorist acts.

The prosecutors reported that the men put stickers up in Kraków and Warsaw that featured QR codes leading to a Wagner Group recruitment website.

Background: Prior to their arrest in Poland, the two had also distributed stickers in France and Germany mocking Western defence policies.

Support UP or become our patron!