All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy criticises US policy on Ukraine's NATO membership

European Pravda, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 14 February 2025, 18:16
Zelenskyy criticises US policy on Ukraine's NATO membership
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that former US president Joe Biden and US policy are the main obstacles to Ukraine's NATO membership and has suggested that Donald Trump should change this stance.

Source: Zelenskyy during a discussion with American senators at the Munich Security Conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy expressed disappointment over the US leadership’s consistent rejection of Ukraine's Euro-Atlantic integration, noting that this position has not changed with the inauguration of the new US president.

Advertisement:

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I’ve heard this so many times from the American side, by the way – from the Biden administration, and now from President Trump… But to be very honest, the United States never saw us in NATO. They just spoke about it, but they really didn't want us in NATO…"

"My first phone call with President Biden and my first question was ‘will we be in NATO’. He said 'no'. And I said, 'We’ll see'."

Details: Zelenskyy emphasised that while there is public and political support for Ukraine's NATO membership in the US, he has never heard leaders affirm that Ukraine will join NATO. 

Quote: "It's not a question to President Trump… This is a question of policy of the United States, of the White House: Ukraine is not in NATO."

Details: However, Zelenskyy stressed that he does not consider the reluctance concerning Ukraine’s membership to be absolute: "It doesn’t mean that we can’t change this".

Quote: "We have a really strong army, which can really make NATO stronger everywhere. And I think this is in both the interests – in the interest of Ukraine and in the interest of NATO."

Background: 

  • Zelenskyy said that Ukraine is ready to discuss all aspects of a future peace with the US, including its NATO membership, but it must set red lines.
  • Zelenskyy also stated at the Munich Security Conference that the Russians may be preparing aggression against NATO countries as early as next year.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:
Saudi Arabia agrees to host Trump-Putin meeting on its territory
US Vice President Vance to Zelenskyy: We want lasting peace that will not lead to conflict in a few years
Pistorius responds to US vice president's criticism of EU democracy
US vice president: America will not help Europe because of European approach to propaganda
Ukraine's Security Service releases photos of debris from Russian drone that attacked Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant – photos
Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled
All News
RECENT NEWS
22:25
Northern European leaders urgently meet on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference after Trump's statements
22:21
Saudi Arabia agrees to host Trump-Putin meeting on its territory
21:28
German couple who murdered two Ukrainian women to kidnap baby appeal life sentence
21:14
US Senator Graham offers alternative to Ukraine's accession to NATO
21:10
Ukraine brings back 8 children from Russian occupation
21:09
Russian losses in Kursk Oblast amount to around 20,000 killed, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
21:06
UK foreign secretary about his talks with US vice president on Ukraine – Reuters
20:42
Ukrainian Air Force destroys drone launch point in Kursk Oblast – video
20:39
EU top diplomat on US vice president's speech: They try to pick a fight with us, but we don't want to
20:25
Zelenskyy after meeting with US VP Vance: Ukraine awaits Trump's special envoy Kellogg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: