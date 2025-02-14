All Sections
Zelenskyy says Putin may attack NATO countries as early as next year

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 14 February 2025, 13:08
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Getty Images

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that the Russians may be preparing aggression against NATO countries as early as next year.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy's remarks during a media briefing on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference

Details: Zelenskyy revealed that this year, Russia plans to form 15 divisions for training and reinforcement on the Belarusian front. "We believe they will all be stationed in Belarus, or at least partially. That will be 100,000 to 150,000 troops," the president noted. 

He added that he is not certain this large military formation will be used specifically for an offensive against Ukraine.

Quote: "They can go forward to Ukraine, the same way as it was in 2022 or they will go to Poland or the Baltic. I think this is his idea. And I think all I’ve got from intelligence, I think he is preparing the war against NATO countries next year."

More details: The president emphasised that he cannot be 100% certain of this scenario and expressed hope that it can be prevented.

Background: Zelenskyy also stated that Ukraine is ready to discuss all parameters of future peace with the US, including Ukraine’s NATO membership.

