Norway concerned about nuclear safety risks after Russia's strike on Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant

The aftermath of the Russian strike on the Chornobyl NPP shelter. Photo: Andrii Yermak, Head of the Ukrainian President's Office, on Telegram

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide has spoken about the risk posed by Russia's aggression to nuclear safety after a Russian drone strike on the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant sarcophagus.

Source: Barth Eide, as quoted by the press service of the Norwegian Foreign Ministry, European Pravda reports

Details: Eide stressed that Russia's full-scale war "continues to pose a great risk to nuclear safety in Ukraine", and the Norwegian authorities are closely monitoring the situation.

Advertisement:

He also recalled that Norway has been working closely with Ukrainian authorities to preserve nuclear safety over the past few years, including supporting the work of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Ukraine.

"The recent incident at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant showed how important the work on nuclear safety in Ukraine is," the minister concluded.

Background:

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that on the night of 13-14 February, a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead hit the shelter of Unit 4 of the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant. According to first estimates, the damage to the sarcophagus is significant.

Against the backdrop of Russia's strike on the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna called for maximum military assistance to Ukraine.

The head of EU diplomacy, Kaja Kallas, called the Russian attack reckless.

Support UP or become our patron!