Lithuanian president meets with Zelenskyy at Munich Security Conference: Our support for Ukraine is ironclad

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has held a meeting with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during the Munich Security Conference.

Source: Nausėda on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: During the meeting, Nausėda assured Zelenskyy that Lithuania’s support for Ukraine "is ironclad".

Advertisement:

Quote: "Peace comes through strength, and we stand ready to further strengthen Ukraine’s defence. The only acceptable peace is one that is sustainable, preventing the aggressor from further threatening Europe and the entire democratic world."

Background:

On 13 February, Nausėda stated that no one has the right to issue ultimatums to NATO.

On 13 February, Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Nausėda and shared details of his recent contacts with US President Donald Trump and members of his administration.

Support UP or become our patron!