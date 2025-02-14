All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Lithuanian president on Russia's demands: Aggressor cannot choose from menu

Ulyana KrychkovskaFriday, 14 February 2025, 10:01
Lithuanian president on Russia's demands: Aggressor cannot choose from menu
Gitanas Nausėda. Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda has stated that no one has the right to issue ultimatums to NATO.

Source: Nausėda to journalists on Thursday, 13 February, as quoted by LRT and reported by European Pravda

Details: Nausėda emphasised that NATO makes decisions "based, first and foremost, on the security of all members of the alliance, including us, without any doubt".

Advertisement:

Quote: "NATO’s Article 5 is working. It must be properly presented, explained, and made clear that the aggressor cannot choose its preferred options from a menu." 

More details: He noted that any peace agreement regarding Ukraine must be reached in such a way that "there is not the slightest temptation to test NATO’s full capacity as an organisation" in the future.

Quote: "In the meantime, NATO as an organisation must do much more than it has done so far in order to be able to resist any kind of provocation in the future." 

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

LithuaniaRussiaUkrainenegotiations
Advertisement:
Trading metals for security: which resources interest Trump, and what can Ukraine offer?
Radiation levels normal after Russian drone strike on Chornobyl shelter
US may send troops to Ukraine if Moscow disrupts talks, US vice president says
Plane carrying US secretary of state to Munich Security Conference turns back to Washington due to malfunction
Scholz urges Bundestag to recognise Russia's war in Ukraine as "emergency" for Europe
Trump confirms he does not see Ukraine in NATO: "Russia won't allow it"
All News
Lithuania
Zelenskyy discusses his call with Trump with Lithuanian president
70% of information about Trump's peace plan is baseless, Lithuanian foreign minister believes
Lithuania raises €1 million for drones for Ukraine in less than week
RECENT NEWS
10:30
Ukrainian PM highlights major opportunities for cooperation with the EU on uranium, lithium, and titanium
10:22
Ukraine's Defence Ministry dismisses Utiushev, head of key digital weapon development
10:21
Possibility of Ukraine joining NATO is not ruled out – US official
10:19
Pentagon chief says his statements do not mean Ukraine cannot join NATO in future
10:11
Trading metals for security: which resources interest Trump, and what can Ukraine offer?
10:08
Foreign Minister Wang Yi: China ready to work with all parties to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis"
10:01
Lithuanian president on Russia's demands: Aggressor cannot choose from menu
09:41
Radiation levels normal after Russian drone strike on Chornobyl shelter
09:35
Ukraine's army should be EU's military backbone, says Ukrainian PM
09:20
Russian loitering munition hits Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant shelter, fire extinguished, Zelenskyy says – video, photos
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: