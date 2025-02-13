All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Zelenskyy discusses his call with Trump with Lithuanian president

Khrystyna Bondarieva Thursday, 13 February 2025, 21:01
Zelenskyy discusses his call with Trump with Lithuanian president
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on Thursday, 13 February, during which they discussed coordination efforts between Ukraine’s key allies.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy’s post on X (Twitter)

Details: During the conversation, Zelenskyy stressed that for Ukraine’s and Europe’s security, it is crucial that Europe be a full participant in any negotiations to end the war.

Advertisement:

He also shared details of his recent contacts with President Donald Trump and members of his administration and spoke about his planned meetings.

A ceasefire without strong security guarantees will not bring lasting and just peace to Ukraine, the Ukrainian leader emphasised.

Zelenskyy stressed that the United States must be a key participant in providing security guarantees for Ukraine.

Background:

  • Earlier on Thursday, Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk agreed that no negotiations with Vladimir Putin should begin without a united position from Ukraine, Europe and the US.
  • After a series of calls with European leaders on Thursday, 13 February, Tusk stated that Ukraine, Europe and the US must be united and participate together in peace negotiations.
  • On 12 February, US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.
  • Following this conversation, concerns arose in Europe that a peace deal might be negotiated behind the backs of the EU and Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

ZelenskyyLithuania
Advertisement:
Trump confirms he does not see Ukraine in NATO: "Russia won't allow it"
Trump announces meeting of Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives in Munich
Trump's envoy says US access to Ukraine's mineral resources is part of security guarantees
Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs 100,000 peacekeepers, military estimates show
Moscow starts putting together team for US negotiations, Putin's spokesman says
Zelenskyy approves sanctions against five Ukrainian oligarchs
All News
Zelenskyy
Zelenskyy reveals good result on contact line and changes in Air Force leadership
Zelenskyy discusses with Polish PM Tusk what is necessary for negotiations with Putin
Zelenskyy unsure that Trump can easily compel Putin to fair peace settlement
RECENT NEWS
23:17
Trump calls Russia's exclusion from G7 a mistake
23:04
Trump confirms he does not see Ukraine in NATO: "Russia won't allow it"
23:02
Over 60% of Russian oil tankers halted due to sanctions
22:46
Trump announces meeting of Ukrainian, Russian and US representatives in Munich
22:43
Trump proposes trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Putin
22:12
Trump says Ukraine will participate in "peace negotiations"
22:00
Axios reveals details of Zelenskyy-Trump conversation
21:45
German Chancellor Scholz: We will never accept a dictated peace in Ukraine
21:32
Trump's envoy says US access to Ukraine's mineral resources is part of security guarantees
21:18
Trump's envoy Kellogg: Formalising Ukraine's territorial losses does not mean recognising them
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: