Zelenskyy discusses his call with Trump with Lithuanian president

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda on Thursday, 13 February, during which they discussed coordination efforts between Ukraine’s key allies.

Details: During the conversation, Zelenskyy stressed that for Ukraine’s and Europe’s security, it is crucial that Europe be a full participant in any negotiations to end the war.

He also shared details of his recent contacts with President Donald Trump and members of his administration and spoke about his planned meetings.

A ceasefire without strong security guarantees will not bring lasting and just peace to Ukraine, the Ukrainian leader emphasised.

Zelenskyy stressed that the United States must be a key participant in providing security guarantees for Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, Zelenskyy and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk agreed that no negotiations with Vladimir Putin should begin without a united position from Ukraine, Europe and the US.

After a series of calls with European leaders on Thursday, 13 February, Tusk stated that Ukraine, Europe and the US must be united and participate together in peace negotiations.

On 12 February, US President Donald Trump held a phone call with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the war in Ukraine.

Following this conversation, concerns arose in Europe that a peace deal might be negotiated behind the backs of the EU and Ukraine.

