All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Polish PM: Russian national suspected of sabotage deported from Bosnia to Poland

Oleh Pavliuk, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 14 February 2025, 19:23

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced the deportation of a Russian citizen suspected of coordinating sabotage operations against Poland, the United States and other allies.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk stated that the Russian citizen suspected of "coordinating acts of sabotage against Poland, the US and other allies," had been hiding in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Advertisement:

The suspect has now been deported to Poland and "arrested by court order".

Tusk thanked Polish security services and prosecutors, adding without further details that "Russian hostile activity had been confirmed".

Background

  • In summer 2024, several individuals were detained in Poland following a series of incidents that Polish authorities believe could have been Russian sabotage operations.
  • At the time, the New York Times reported that Russian intelligence services were expanding the scale of sabotage operations in Europe aimed at disrupting military aid supplies to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

infiltratorsRussiaEuropedeportation
Advertisement:
Saudi Arabia agrees to host Trump-Putin meeting on its territory
US Vice President Vance to Zelenskyy: We want lasting peace that will not lead to conflict in a few years
Pistorius responds to US vice president's criticism of EU democracy
US vice president: America will not help Europe because of European approach to propaganda
Ukraine's Security Service releases photos of debris from Russian drone that attacked Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant – photos
Сontainment structure of Unit No 4 of Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant dismantled
All News
infiltrators
ISW: Kremlin may prepare attacks and murder of oppositionists abroad to discredit Ukraine
Russian sabotage groups tried to cross Ukraine's border twice in 2025
Two young men detained for attempting to blow up police officers – photos
RECENT NEWS
22:25
Northern European leaders urgently meet on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference after Trump's statements
22:21
Saudi Arabia agrees to host Trump-Putin meeting on its territory
21:28
German couple who murdered two Ukrainian women to kidnap baby appeal life sentence
21:14
US Senator Graham offers alternative to Ukraine's accession to NATO
21:10
Ukraine brings back 8 children from Russian occupation
21:09
Russian losses in Kursk Oblast amount to around 20,000 killed, says Ukraine's commander-in-chief
21:06
UK foreign secretary about his talks with US vice president on Ukraine – Reuters
20:42
Ukrainian Air Force destroys drone launch point in Kursk Oblast – video
20:39
EU top diplomat on US vice president's speech: They try to pick a fight with us, but we don't want to
20:25
Zelenskyy after meeting with US VP Vance: Ukraine awaits Trump's special envoy Kellogg
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: