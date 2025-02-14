Polish PM: Russian national suspected of sabotage deported from Bosnia to Poland

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has announced the deportation of a Russian citizen suspected of coordinating sabotage operations against Poland, the United States and other allies.

Source: Tusk on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tusk stated that the Russian citizen suspected of "coordinating acts of sabotage against Poland, the US and other allies," had been hiding in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The suspect has now been deported to Poland and "arrested by court order".

Tusk thanked Polish security services and prosecutors, adding without further details that "Russian hostile activity had been confirmed".

Background:

In summer 2024, several individuals were detained in Poland following a series of incidents that Polish authorities believe could have been Russian sabotage operations.

At the time, the New York Times reported that Russian intelligence services were expanding the scale of sabotage operations in Europe aimed at disrupting military aid supplies to Ukraine.

