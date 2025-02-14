EU top diplomat on US vice president's speech: They try to pick a fight with us, but we don't want to

Kaja Kallas, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, believes that the speech by US Vice President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference gives the impression that America is trying "to pick a fight" with Europe.

Details: At the Munich Security Conference on 14 February, Kallas commented on Vance's recent speech in Munich.

Quote: "Listening to that speech, they [the Americans – ed.] try to pick a fight with us and we don't want to pick a fight with our friends."

Details: Kallas added that allies should focus on bigger threats, such as Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

On 14 February, in his speech in Munich, Vance was highly critical of the European Union’s approach to countering propaganda, including Russian disinformation.

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius criticised a comparison drawn by Vance, who likened European democracy to the conditions in authoritarian regimes. Pistorius said Vance’s comments were "not acceptable".

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre also disagreed with the US vice president's criticism of Europe.

