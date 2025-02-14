UK foreign secretary about his talks with US vice president on Ukraine – Reuters

All Sections
Iryna KutielievaFriday, 14 February 2025, 21:06
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Vice President JD Vance. Photo: Lammy on X

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has spoken about his talks with US Vice President JD Vance, during which the issue of Ukraine was raised.

Source: Lammy in an interview with Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lammy said he and Vance agreed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be a part of peace talks to end the war with Russia.

Quote: "I was very encouraged in our conversations about Ukraine."

Details: The secretary said that everyone wants to end the war in Ukraine.

Quote: "We share the view that there has to be an enduring peace... there was an agreement that Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians have to be part of that negotiated deal."

Details: Commenting on US President Donald Trump's telephone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, he noted that "we are some way from a negotiated peace".

Background: 

  • On 14 February, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth admitted that Europe could be involved in discussions on resolving the war in Ukraine.
  • On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said he believes that the European Union should be a party to the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine.

