UK foreign secretary about his talks with US vice president on Ukraine – Reuters

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy and US Vice President JD Vance. Photo: Lammy on X

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has spoken about his talks with US Vice President JD Vance, during which the issue of Ukraine was raised.

Source: Lammy in an interview with Reuters, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Lammy said he and Vance agreed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be a part of peace talks to end the war with Russia.

Quote: "I was very encouraged in our conversations about Ukraine."

Details: The secretary said that everyone wants to end the war in Ukraine.

Quote: "We share the view that there has to be an enduring peace... there was an agreement that Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians have to be part of that negotiated deal."

Details: Commenting on US President Donald Trump's telephone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, he noted that "we are some way from a negotiated peace".

Background:

On 14 February, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth admitted that Europe could be involved in discussions on resolving the war in Ukraine.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said he believes that the European Union should be a party to the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine.

