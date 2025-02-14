UK foreign secretary about his talks with US vice president on Ukraine – Reuters
UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy has spoken about his talks with US Vice President JD Vance, during which the issue of Ukraine was raised.
Source: Lammy in an interview with Reuters, as reported by European Pravda
Details: Lammy said he and Vance agreed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should be a part of peace talks to end the war with Russia.
Quote: "I was very encouraged in our conversations about Ukraine."
Details: The secretary said that everyone wants to end the war in Ukraine.
Quote: "We share the view that there has to be an enduring peace... there was an agreement that Zelenskyy and the Ukrainians have to be part of that negotiated deal."
Details: Commenting on US President Donald Trump's telephone conversation with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, he noted that "we are some way from a negotiated peace".
Background:
- On 14 February, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth admitted that Europe could be involved in discussions on resolving the war in Ukraine.
- On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also said he believes that the European Union should be a party to the negotiation process to end the war in Ukraine.
