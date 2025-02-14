Ukrainian Air Force destroys drone launch point in Kursk Oblast – video

The Ukrainian Air Force on 13 February destroyed a drone launch site which was used by the 28th Infantry Battalion of the 60th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces to launch drones from Kursk Oblast.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Quote: "Yesterday, the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine conducted a high-precision strike on an enemy military facility near the village of Elizavetovka, Kursk Oblast. The strike destroyed a foothold of the platoon of the 28th Rifle Battalion of the 60th Separate Motorised Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, which was used to launch drones that attacked Ukrainian defenders in Sumy Oblast."

Details: The General Staff notes that this strike was part of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ systemic measures to neutralise threats and weaken the Russian military potential.

