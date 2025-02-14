All Sections
Saudi Arabia agrees to host Trump-Putin meeting on its territory

Alona MazurenkoFriday, 14 February 2025, 22:21
The flag of Saudi Arabia. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Saudi Foreign Ministry welcomed the telephone conversation between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin and is ready to host a meeting between Trump and Putin on its territory.

Source: Saudi Foreign Ministry on X (Twitter)

Quote: "The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia commends the phone call that took place between President Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America and President Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation on 12 February 2025, and the announcement regarding the possibility of holding a summit attended by their excellencies the two Presidents in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

Details: The ministry noted that the Kingdom welcomes the summit in Saudi Arabia and "reaffirms its ongoing efforts to achieve lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine."

Earlier, Trump said that his meeting with Putin was likely to take place in Saudi Arabia.

Background:

  • Earlier, Reuters wrote that Russia is considering Saudi Arabia and the UAE as potential locations for a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he would visit the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and Türkiye in the coming days. However, he says he is not going to have any meetings with representatives of the Russian Federation or the United States.

