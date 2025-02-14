Northern European leaders urgently meet on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference after Trump's statements

The leaders of the Nordic and Baltic states. Photo: Edgars Rinkēvičs on X

The leaders of the Nordic and Baltic states held an urgent meeting on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on the evening of 14 February and expressed support for Ukraine.

Source: Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre in a comment to Aftenposten following the meeting, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At the meeting, the leaders of European countries exchanged assessments of the statements made by the United States in recent days regarding the war in Ukraine and discussed the risk of a trade conflict between the United States and Europe.

Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson, Prime Minister of Denmark Mette Frederiksen and President of Finland Alexander Stubb attended the meeting.

Støre said the Nordic and Baltic states confirmed they are united in supporting Ukraine.

Quote: "We agreed to continue and strengthen our military support for Ukraine, as well as to help Ukraine reach a negotiating position that will allow it to defend its integrity."

Details: He also reiterated that there will be no negotiations on Ukraine without Ukraine and "there will be no peace in Ukraine without Ukraine at the negotiating table".

Background:

On the evening of 12 February, Donald Trump spoke with Kremlin leader Putin about "ending the war" in Ukraine. After that, Trump called Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Earlier, the US president assured that Ukraine would be at the negotiating table for the "end of the war".

