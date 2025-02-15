All Sections
Ukrainian reconnaissance unit effectively hits Russian aerial reconnaissance unit – video

Alona MazurenkoSaturday, 15 February 2025, 10:44
Ukrainian reconnaissance unit effectively hits Russian aerial reconnaissance unit – video
Screenshot: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

A Ukrainian reconnaissance unit has effectively struck a Russian aerial reconnaissance unit in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Quote: "The soldiers of the active operations units of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine have successfully struck at the aerial reconnaissance unit of the Russian occupiers on the Zaporizhzhia front.

On a grey morning, the invaders went to a field to launch a multi-purpose Orlan UAV.

When the Muscovites stopped near the forest belt and began to remove the covers to launch the Orlan, a cheerful cluster munition hit, and control strikes were carried out by the masters of FPV drones of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine."

Details: Ukrainian reconnaissance men detected a Russian crew with the help of a SHARK drone.

defence intelligenceZaporizhzhia Oblast
