Zelenskyy calls for creation of European army: Armed Forces of Europe

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has proposed forming a joint European Armed Forces with Ukraine’s participation, saying the era of relying on the US is over.

Source: Zelenskyy during his speech at the Munich Conference on Saturday, 15 February

Quote: "Many leaders have talked about Europe that needs its own military – an Army of Europe. I believe that time has come. The Armed Forces of Europe must be created."

Advertisement:

Details: He explained that it is no harder than standing firm against Russian attacks, something Ukraine has already done. He also pointed out that it isn’t just about increasing defence spending as a share of GDP.

Quote: "Money is needed, yes – but money alone won’t stop an enemy assault. People and weapons don’t come for free, but again, it’s not just about budgets. It’s about people realising the need to defend their own home."

Zelenskyy argued that without Ukraine’s army, Europe’s armies would not be sufficient to stop Russia, highlighting that only Ukraine’s forces in Europe possess real, modern battlefield experience.

Quote: "But our army alone is not enough too. We need what you can provide. Weapons. Training. Sanctions. Financing. Political pressure. And unity."

He stated that three years of the full-scale war have demonstrated that Ukraine has already laid the foundation for a united European military force.

Quote: "And now, as we fight this war and lay the groundwork for peace and security, we must build the Armed Forces of Europe."

Details: Zelenskyy said that everything necessary to protect lives in modern warfare should be produced in Europe.

He recalled that in his Victory Plan, he proposed replacing part of the American military presence in Europe with Ukrainian forces if Ukraine joins NATO.

Quote: "If the Americans themselves decide to go that way, decreasing their presence – it’s not good, it’s dangerous – but we all in Europe need to be ready."

He emphasised that this shift in European policy should motivate the US to back a stronger Europe.

Quote: "We need confidence in our own strength so that others have no choice but to respect Europe’s power. And without a European army, that is impossible. Once again – Europe needs its own Armed Forces."

Zelenskyy also addressed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Quote: "Mark, my friend, this isn’t about replacing the Alliance. This is about making Europe’s contribution to our partnership equal to America’s."

Support UP or become our patron!