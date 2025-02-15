Trump's envoy Kellogg to build on Vance-Zelenskyy talks during Ukraine visit

US Special Envoy for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg has stated that he would build on the discussions between US Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during his visit to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kellogg on X (Twitter)

Details: Kellogg said the talks between Vance and Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference were constructive.

Quote: "I will be building on VP Vance's constructive conversations with President Zelenskyy during my upcoming visit to Ukraine," he said.

Background: On 14 February, Vance said to Zelenskyy that Washington is committed to achieving a long-term resolution to the war.

