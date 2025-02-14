US Vice President Vance to Zelenskyy: We want lasting peace that will not lead to conflict in a few years

US Vice President JD Vance has emphasised that Washington seeks a long-term resolution to the Russo-Ukrainian war.

Source: Vance during a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation at the Munich Security Conference on 14 February, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vance stated that he had discussed several issues requiring joint efforts with the Ukrainian side and stressed that the main goal of Donald Trump's administration was to bring the war to an end.

Advertisement:

Quote from Vance: "We want the killing to stop, but we want to achieve a durable, lasting peace, not the kind of peace that’s going to have Eastern Europe in conflict just a couple of years down the road."

Details: Vance also expressed confidence that Kyiv and Washington would have many more such discussions in the coming days, weeks and months.

For his part, Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for its support and reaffirmed his desire "to stop Putin and finish the war".

Quote from Zelenskyy: "We really want peace very much, but we need real security guarantees, and we will continue our meetings and our work, and we will be very happy to see General Kellogg also in Ukraine."

Background: Vance and Zelenskyy were supposed to meet earlier, but according to the Ukrainian President’s Office, they agreed to postpone the meeting to give the US the opportunity to work on a draft partnership memorandum which Ukraine had finalised and submitted to the Americans.

Support UP or become our patron!