Zelenskyy: I'm ready to discuss elections, but Ukrainians don't want that

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he is open to discussing elections in Ukraine, but this is not something that Ukrainians want due to concerns that lifting martial law could weaken the country’s defence.

Source: Zelenskyy at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday, 15 February

Quote: "I am focusing on the survival of our country. I've been doing this throughout my term...

Advertisement:

I'm ready to speak about elections, but Ukrainians totally do not want to, because they are afraid that otherwise we will lose the martial law, our soldiers will come home, and Putin will occupy all our territory. It will happen. Because now, we're mobilised. Now we're one organism, and so, we're one country."

Details: Zelenskyy added that it is essential for him to maintain unity in Ukraine, given the need to preserve the country, its independence, and his home: "If somebody doesn't like it, they can choose another citizenship".

Support UP or become our patron!