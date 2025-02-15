All Sections
Zelenskyy briefs Italy's PM on his communications with Trump and Vance

Iryna KutielievaSaturday, 15 February 2025, 16:43
Stock Photo: Getty Images

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a telephone conversation with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on 14 February, during which they discussed, among other things, his recent contact with the new US administration.

Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy thanked Meloni for her comprehensive support for Ukraine.

"I briefed her on my recent interaction with the US administration, particularly the meeting with Vice President JD Vance and the phone conversation with President Trump," he said.

He added that his conversation with Meloni had also focused on coordinating with partners with regard to effective security guarantees for Ukraine and exploring possible frameworks to ensure long-term security.

"I stressed that the strongest and most cost-effective guarantee is NATO membership. Until Ukraine receives an invitation, it is of the utmost importance that our partners support the development of our strong modern military, air defence, long-range capabilities and a combat-ready navy," Zelenskyy said.

He stressed that Europe, the United States and Ukraine should agree on a common defence and security strategy with a clear action plan ahead of any negotiations.

For her part, Meloni reaffirmed Italy's support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, particularly in light of the future negotiations.

The leaders agreed on the importance of maintaining close coordination with European partners and the United States.

Background: 

