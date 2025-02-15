Russians intensify offensive activities throughout front line: 176 clashes recorded today – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukraine's General Staff has reported that Russian forces have intensified their activity throughout the war zone. As of 16:00, 176 combat engagements had taken place.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 16:00 on 15 February

For comparison: 72 combat engagements were recorded as of 16:00 on Friday, 14 February, the same number as on 13 February, and 74 on 12 February.

Details: On 15 February, Russian forces deployed artillery to strike populated areas in Chernihiv and Sumy oblasts, particularly the settlements of Oleksandrivka, Hremiachka, Ponomarenky, Bila Bereza, and Prohres.

On the Kharkiv front, four combat engagements took place near the settlements of Vovchansk and Tykhe. One combat engagement is still in progress.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attacked Ukrainian positions 35 times near the settlements of Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kolisnykivka, Lozova and Novoosynove. Twenty-three combat engagements continue.

On the Lyman front, Russian forces have carried out 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Novoiehorivka, Hrekivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, Terny, Torske and Dibrova since the beginning of the day. Nine engagements are ongoing.

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops have repelled three Russian attacks so far. Six combat engagements continue. Russian soldiers are trying to advance near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Ivano-Darivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled ten Russian assaults. Russian forces are trying to break through to Predtechyne, Stupochy, Bila Hora and Chasiv Yar. Seventeen combat engagements have taken place.

On the Toretsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled eight Russian assaults near the settlements of Toretsk, Dyliivka and Krymske. Seven combat engagements continue.

On the Pokrovsk front, Russian troops mounted 47 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Tarasivka, Vodiane Druhe, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Lysivka, Dachenske, Shevchenko, Pishchane, Kotlyne, Udachne, Nadiivka and Andriivka. Ukrainian forces are holding back the Russian onslaught and have repelled 24 attacks. Twenty-three combat engagements continue.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians attempted to break through Ukrainian defences nine times near the settlements of Zelenivka and Velyka Novosilka. Six combat engagements are ongoing.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian forces dropped guided aerial bombs on the settlements of Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Verkhnia Tersa and Kopani.

On the Kursk front, 11 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day, four of which are still ongoing. In addition, Russian troops conducted 182 attacks on Ukrainian positions and populated areas and launched 8 airstrikes, dropping 8 guided bombs.

