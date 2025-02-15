Zelenskyy: Ukraine open to discussing US military presence beyond infantry

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated that Ukraine insists on the presence of US troops in a peacekeeping mission, although they do not necessarily have to be infantry.

Source: Zelenskyy at the final press conference of the Munich Security Conference, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy shared a story about how one of his discussions with US representatives unfolded.

Zelenskyy said his interlocutor, whom he did not name, had said: "I don’t think we’re ready for boots on the ground." The Ukrainian president responded: "What about ships in the water?"

Zelenskyy emphasised that Ukraine will require the presence of various branches of the military in a peacekeeping mission, but it is crucial for Ukraine that both European and American troops are involved, even though the US is not yet ready to discuss this.

Background:

Meanwhile, in Munich, the US has asked Europe to prepare proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said he was willing to discuss everything with Trump, including NATO and peacekeepers.

