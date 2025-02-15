All Sections
G7 countries agree to connect sanctions against Russia to course of peace talks

Serhiy Sydorenko, KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 15 February 2025, 20:39
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The Group of Seven (G7) countries have agreed to connect further tightening of sanctions against Russia to the course of future peace talks.

Source: statement following the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers in Munich, as reported by European Pravda

Details: At the Munich Security Conference, the G7 held talks at the level of foreign ministers, some of which were attended by Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. Following the meeting, the ministers agreed on a joint decision.

Quote: "Any new, additional sanctions after February (2025) should be connected to whether the Russian Federation makes real, good faith efforts to end its war against Ukraine, which will ensure Ukraine's long-term security and stability as a sovereign, independent state."

Details: The G7 countries also reaffirmed their "unwavering support for Ukraine" as it defends its territorial integrity.

Since G7 decisions are reached by consensus, the United States supported this position as well.

The G7 members expressed satisfaction with the dialogue with Andrii Sybiha and recalled the G7 member states' support for Ukraine, including sanctions and the use of proceeds from frozen Russian assets.

Background: 

  • At the Munich Security Conference, the US asked Europe to submit detailed proposals regarding security guarantees for Ukraine.
  • Donald Trump recently supported the idea of Russia's return to the G7.

