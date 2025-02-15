US has asked Europe to prepare proposals for security guarantees for Ukraine, FT says

The United States has asked European countries to submit detailed proposals regarding the weapons, peacekeeping troops and security measures they could provide to Ukraine as part of any security guarantees to end the war with Russia.

Source: Financial Times (FT), citing sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The request was sent this week, FT sources familiar with the appropriate document said.

"This [document] is the way that we make sure we are involved," one of the officials said.

Washington intends for the document, which the US Department of State has sent out to European governments, to assess Europe's readiness to defend Ukraine after a peaceful settlement and the price Europe is willing to pay for participating in negotiations with Russia.

The sources said the US Department of State had requested details of the military equipment that European capitals could provide to Ukraine and the number of brigades of troops they were willing to deploy.

"The cable poses a number of general questions," a US official said, adding that it requests "specific suggestions or ideas" on what a European-led security mechanism could entail.

The request comes ahead of a tour of European capitals which Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's envoy for Ukraine and Russia, is set to embark on next week in Brussels.

Background:

Kellogg stated at the Munich Security Conference that the US position on "peace talks" includes Ukraine's participation, but the US does not envisage European representatives there.

This stance entirely contradicts that of the EU nations, which maintain that a peace agreement without Europe's involvement is not an option.

