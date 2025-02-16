Russia loses 1,730 soldiers on 15 February 2025

Destroyed Russian military equipment. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,730 soldiers killed and wounded, 5 tanks and 84 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 858,390 (+1,730) military personnel;

military personnel; 10,073 (+5) tanks;

tanks; 21,011 (+84) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 23,185 (+11) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,283 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,067 (+0) air defence systems;

370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

25,377 (+36) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,063 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

37,456 (+77) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,749 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!