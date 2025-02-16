Russia loses 1,730 soldiers on 15 February 2025
Sunday, 16 February 2025, 07:42
Russia has lost 1,730 soldiers killed and wounded, 5 tanks and 84 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 16 February 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 858,390 (+1,730) military personnel;
- 10,073 (+5) tanks;
- 21,011 (+84) armoured combat vehicles;
- 23,185 (+11) artillery systems;
- 1,283 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,067 (+0) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 25,377 (+36) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,063 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 37,456 (+77) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,749 (+2) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
