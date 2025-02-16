Ukrainian air defences destroy 95 Russian drones in 10 regions overnight

Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 143 Shahed loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones on the night of 15-16 February. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 95 attack drones.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on Telegram

Quote: "As of 09:00, 95 Shahed attack UAVs and other types of drones are confirmed to have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Dnipropetrovsk and Mykolaiv oblasts."

Details: A further 46 Russian decoy drones disappeared from radar (causing no adverse effects).

The Russian attack has affected Kyiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts.

The aerial attack has been repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups from Ukraine's Air Force and defence forces.

