UK PM to attend "crisis" summit of European leaders convened by Macron

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will attend a "crisis" summit of European leaders in Paris, initiated by French President Emmanuel Macron amid the Trump administration’s recent moves.

Source: The Guardian, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The meeting, expected to take place on Monday, 17 February, will likely focus on Trump's move to "exclude" Europe from negotiations on the Russo-Ukrainian war, NATO membership for Ukraine, and the security guarantees European leaders are willing to offer.

Advertisement:

Downing Street confirmed awareness of Macron's proposal and stated that Starmer plans to attend the meeting. Starmer is expected to relay messages from the meeting to Trump, whom he will meet in Washington next week.

In a recent comment, Starmer noted that the current security situation represents a "once-in-a-generation moment".

Quote from Starmer: "It’s clear Europe must take a greater role in NATO … The UK will work to ensure we keep the US and Europe together. We cannot allow any divisions in the alliance to distract from the external enemies we face."

Details: Anonymous UK sources indicated that the list of Macron's invitees likely includes the leaders of Germany, Poland, Italy, the UK and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Background:

The United States has asked European countries to submit detailed proposals regarding the weapons, peacekeeping troops and security measures they could provide to Ukraine as part of any security guarantees to end the war with Russia.

Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's special envoy for Ukraine and Russia, stated at the Munich Security Conference that the US position on "peace talks" includes Ukraine's participation, but the US does not envisage European representatives there.

Meanwhile, US Vice President JD Vance effectively announced a new phase in US-Europe relations in a sharp confrontational speech.

Support UP or become our patron!