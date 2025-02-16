Russians assault Kursk Oblast with convoy flying red flags – video

Ukraine's defence forces repulsed a convoy of Russian marines attempting to mount an assault through a minefield in Russia's Kursk Oblast while being bombarded by Ukrainian drones.

Source: 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade Magura

Quote: "The Russians have again launched an assault in Kursk Oblast against the 47th Brigade and related units. A convoy of more than a dozen tanks and about a company of enemies – the ‘elite’ Russian 155th Marine Brigade flying ‘victory’ flags were thrown into the assault. But instead of ‘victory’, it was the traditional ‘absurdity’.

Neither the minefield nor the swarm of Ukrainian drones of the 47th Magura Brigade have put the enemy off. It was not just the tanks that got exhausted by our ‘birds’. One of the tankers decided to ‘rest’ near a damaged vehicle – and our FPV of the unmanned aerial vehicle battalion helped him at last."

Росіяни пішли на штурм на Курщині під радянськими прапорами... через мінне поле. Що з того вийшло - показує 47 бригада pic.twitter.com/N8pBheAvMX — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) February 16, 2025

